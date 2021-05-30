The Bowling Green Fire Department has opened a new fire station at the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex in response to the booming growth of the Lovers Lane corridor.
Bowling Green Fire Station No. 7 began operations and taking calls May 23 at 385 Lovers Lane.
The grand opening will be at 3:30 p.m. June 7 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new firehouse hosted by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce.
BGFD Deputy Chief Rob Gilliam said the decision to build a new station in that part of the city made sense.
“Obviously, Lovers Lane is really growing as far as housing and development are concerned. We saw the potential need for a firehouse in this area,” Gilliam said. “It’s also on the outer limits of town, which will make response times shorter.”
Gilliam said the new location will house one firetruck and the department’s public education trailer for the time being. The site will be manned by four firefighters daily working 24-hour shifts.
The station will help bridge gaps between fire stations No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 while covering portions of Fairview and Scottsville Road.
Construction began in March 2020 with a then-estimated $4 million cost.
However, Gilliam said the cost is projected to come under that total due to the station being built on city property, and many materials were bought before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the cost of building supplies higher.
The BGFD coordinated with the city’s parks and recreation department and its director, Brent Belcher, in the endeavor.
Belcher previously told the Daily News the project will have minimal impact on the thousands of soccer players, walkers and joggers who use the park each month.
In fact, Gilliam said an overflow parking lot adding 50 additional spots has also been built at the complex in conjunction with the new station.
“Parks and recreation identified it as a need for the area anyways, and it was the fiscally responsible decision to make,” Gilliam said.