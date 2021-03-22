The Bowling Green Fire Department conducted a water rescue early Sunday, pulling someone from Barren River.
According to BGFD, a call was received around 3:30 a.m. Sunday from the Bowling Green Police Department, which had been contacted by a resident in the Mount Ayr subdivision who reported hearing screaming from the area of the river.
BGPD conducted a search and located someone on the River Street side of Barren River.
The police department contacted BGFD, which responded with two boats and about 20 personnel and rescued the person within five minutes of receiving the call, BGFD said.
The victim, whose name was not released by authorities, was in the water for an unknown reason and was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital, according to BGFD.
