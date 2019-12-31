The Bowling Green Fire Department responded just prior to 5 p.m. Tuesday to a fire alarm at American HOWA on 445 Jody Richards Drive at the Kentucky Transpark.
The first unit to arrive reported smoke visible on the front side of the building, according to BGFD spokesperson Marlee Boenig. A full structural fire response was called for at that point. Fire personnel entered the structure to begin extinguishing the fire and encountered heavy smoke. The building was also searched for hidden fire.
A fire investigator has been called. No further information was immediately available.
Eight units and 23 personnel responded to the scene, according to Boenig.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.