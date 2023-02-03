Members of the Bowling Green Fire Department’s recruit class join firefighters from A Shift for multi-company drills on Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 2023, at a structure on Bailey Court acquired from the Koin Group before it is demolished early next week. BGFD acquired two buildings on Bailey Court off Nashville Road from the Koin Group in order to complete training drills, including “almost-live fire simulations” with hose advancements and deployment, putting out the simulated fire, setting ladders for search and rescue and more. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
At the start of the week, members of the Bowling Green Fire Department’s recruit class joined firefighters from each shift to begin training drills at two structures acquired from the Koin Group on Bailey Court off Nashville Road.
“The Koin Group contacted us and said ‘we’d love to let you guys have the opportunity to use these facilities’ and we took them up on it,” said BGFD Assistant Chief Shannon Pardue. “We got this opportunity, we were like, ‘we got to take it. We can do everything except live fire.’ ”
Though the icy weather postponed training sessions Wednesday and Thursday morning, the firefighters have worked in the below-freezing temperatures to run up to six drills each day, rotating the responsibilities with each scenario.
“We are doing an almost-live fire simulation, everything except for the actual fire,” Pardue said. “We’re going to be making hose advancement, hose deployment, advancing to the fire, putting out the fire, primary and secondary search and rescue, setting ladders for searching on second-story windows. If the roof wasn’t so icy, we’d probably set roof ladders and go up there and actually ventilate the roof. And then we’re going to rotate and hopefully give everybody the opportunity to get different roles.”
Pardue spoke about the importance of members of the recruit class joining the shifts for the training drills.
“It kind of worked out this week with the recruit schedule for multi-company drills. We did the training center with actual live fire, so this is their first opportunity to get with the shifts and to help full-speed,” she said.
Training sessions will come to a close Friday afternoon.