For the second consecutive year, the BGForward initiative will raise money for needy families this holiday season by hosting a benefit concert.
All proceeds from BGForward’s “Keep the Lights On” fundraiser will go toward local families who need assistance paying their utility bills.
The Dec. 15 concert at the Capitol Arts Center will feature local bands Fat Box, Fort Defiance, Bueler’s Day Off and Bowling Green Rock Band Academy.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Jim Sears, a BGForward coordinator, said the initiative raised $10,000 last year, and the concert was held on a smaller scale.
“We wanted to expand it a bit,” Sears said of this year’s event. “We reached out to the library and they said they would love to be a part of it as well. All the money is going toward keeping lights on for folks with utility prices set to increase.”
Tickets are on sale for $25 at the Capitol Arts Center, and VIP tickets including a meet-and-greet session with the bands and food at the concert are available at Morris Jewelry.
Sears said BGForward was “flooded with calls” last winter from families who needed assistance.
“The biggest thing I got out of it last year was how humbling it was that we just put this idea forward, and the BG community just jumped into it with two feet,” he said. “We are still trying to figure out ways they can reach out for us and we can put them on a list.”
Recommendations and families in need of utility assistance can text Sears at 270-779-4990 to be added to the list.
Donations to BGForward’s cause are also welcome and can be made through venmo at BG-Forward-2020 or in-person at Morris Jewelry.