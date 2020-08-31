Heading into its second week of in-person classes, Bowling Green High School has had two students test positive for COVID-19.
The Bowling Green Independent School District announced the news in a statement Sunday evening.
“One student that is confirmed positive last attended school on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The other student last attended school on Thursday, Aug. 27. Neither will return until the Barren River District Health Department has determined they meet all necessary guidelines,” the district said.
Under state guidelines, students who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are permitted to return to school after at least 10 days since they became symptomatic, are at least fever-free for 24 hours (without the use of fever-reducing medications) and after their symptoms have improved.
Through contact tracing efforts, the school has identified six students and employees as close contacts and has asked them to undergo quarantines for 14 days. Any person who has come within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes – regardless of whether they wore a mask – is considered to be exposed.
“The total number of individuals needing to quarantine may be updated as the Barren River District Health Department completes official contact tracing,” the district said.
