A $1,000 Battelle Education Classroom grant sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Authority means students at Bowling Green High School will get extra opportunities to study science, technology, engineering and math fields through hands-on experiences.
“My kids, they’re going to love it,” said Susan Morgan, a chemistry and physical sciences teacher at BGHS whose classroom was presented with a $1,000 check Wednesday.
Morgan learned about the grant opportunity through Kentucky Teacher, an online publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.
Morgan said the grant has enabled her to order 10 lab kits, two for each student in her classroom. Without the grant, she said, her students likely would miss out on extra opportunities to learn. The labs, which students get to partly design, will explore the science behind roller coasters, egg drops, catapults and the aerodynamics of paper airplanes.
“These are things that the kids will be excited about,” Morgan said. “They will remember flying paper airplanes in the gym longer than sitting and taking notes. … It makes learning easier and more fun, and they’re able to retain it better.”
Wednesday’s check presentation was part of a regional TVA award program. Similar check presentations were scheduled in schools throughout the area Tuesday and Wednesday.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
