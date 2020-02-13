Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT ROCHESTER AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...MUHLENBERG... OHIO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * UNTIL LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * AT 7:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 30.2 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 33.1 FEET BY FRIDAY EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY BEFORE MIDNIGHT. * IMPACT...AT 33.0 FEET...OLD FERRY RIVER ROAD IN ABERDEEN FLOODS. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 33.1 FEET ON APR 18 2015. &&