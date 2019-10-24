After completing a community service project for students at W.R. McNeill Elementary School, 14-year-old Collin David Gregory earned the highest advancement offered through the Boy Scouts of America: the Eagle Scout Award.
Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and complete a community service project to receive the Eagle Scout rank.
Gregory – a member of Troop 710 – installed a GaGa Ball pit on the school’s playground and cleaned up its outdoor science classroom space, according to a news release from the Boy Scouts. The GaGa Ball pit has become so popular that teachers have needed to create shifts for students to get a turn, the release said. The outdoor classroom space is being used to give students hands-on learning experiences.
The Bowling Green High School freshman has served in several leadership roles in the Boy Scouts, including assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, historian, quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and troop guide. He has also received the World Conservation Award.
Gregory is a member of Eastwood Baptist Church, where he is involved in the youth group, and is also active in the BGHS band. He is the son of J. Robin and Donna Gregory of Bowling Green.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.