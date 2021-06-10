Bowling Green High School’s Hall of Honor, which was created to recognize “the outstanding character, achievements and contributions of BGHS graduates," is accepting nominations for its class of 2021 inductees.
“The hall of honor was established in 1992, and since then, 238 honorees have been inducted,” Bowling Green Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said. “In 2019, the hall of honor recognition became part of the BGHS homecoming celebration, and although we were unable to do that in 2020, the tradition will continue this fall — with a day full of activities in the district and recognition during the BGHS homecoming game in the new stadium.”
The school district invited the public to submit nominations for the honor through its website, which said nominators should put forward at least one letter of recommendation to endorse the candidate who is nominated. Nominators can submit names up to Aug. 1, the district said.
To be considered for the honor, the nominee must embody “the district motto of ‘Excellence Is Worth The Effort’ in their professional careers, civic endeavors and personal relationships,” the district said.