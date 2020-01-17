You can add "excellent fashion sense" to Bowling Green High School senior Sean Hogan's list of attributes, along with "future midshipman."
An honor student and baseball player at BGHS, Hogan chose appropriate garb Friday for an assembly in the school's auditorium. Sporting a Navy sweatshirt he had picked up during a visit to the U.S. Naval Academy, where his brother Riley is in his third year, Hogan got the news along with 150 or so of his fellow students that he has been offered an appointment to that Annapolis, Md.-based service academy.
The news came from U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Bowling Green, who had nominated Hogan for the appointment and arranged to make the formal announcement in front of Hogan and many of his fellow students.
"It's definitely a great honor to have the congressman here and to know that I'm among the 1,100 or so who are offered appointments this year," Hogan said.
Guthrie's announcement was hardly a shock for Hogan, as his choice of clothing demonstrated.
"I got my letter of assurance from the Naval Academy about a week ago," he said. "I've been showing off my Navy gear since then."
Guthrie, a 1987 graduate of the Army's U.S. Military Academy at West Point, joked about the Army-Navy football rivalry during his presentation but acknowledged how rare Hogan's appointment is.
"It has gotten so competitive that I doubt if I could get in today," Guthrie said. "The students who get these appointments must distinguish themselves in the classroom and outside class. The academies are looking for people who can lead. These are by far the best young men and women from across the country."
The congressman said about 30 students from his 21-county 2nd Congressional District apply for the service academies each year and about "five or six" get appointments.
Hogan has both the achievements and the pedigree to be among those getting congressional nominations and, ultimately, appointments.
The 18-year-old carries a 3.9 grade-point average and recorded a near-perfect composite score of 34 on the ACT while playing a sport and working part-time at a sandwich shop.
"He's an outstanding representative of our school and our baseball program," said Nathan Isenberg, BGHS baseball coach. "Sean puts in a lot of time for the baseball team and still maintains a high level of academics. For the last two years it has been his goal to get into the Naval Academy like his brother."
That sibling connection to the Naval Academy played a role in Hogan's desire to follow in his big brother's footsteps. He and his parents, Brad and Michelle Hogan, were able to visit Riley in Annapolis, and Sean Hogan had the opportunity to "shadow" a current midshipman for a day.
"It definitely helped to have my brother there," Sean Hogan said. "When I visited and saw the academic buildings, I fell in love with the place."
"Initially, he (Sean) didn't know if he wanted to go to the Naval Academy," Michelle Hogan said. "Once he saw what it offered, he was sold on it.
"It will be interesting having a plebe (freshman) and a firstie (senior) there at the same time. It's going to be fun having both boys there."
Sean Hogan said he had been considering Georgia Tech as a college option before hearing from the Naval Academy.
The "plebe" year coming up will be a challenge that leads to many dropouts, but Sean Hogan is already looking beyond that.
"I'll have a five-year commitment (to the Navy) after I graduate," he said. "But I'll probably stay longer. It's a guaranteed job."
