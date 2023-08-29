BGHS out of lockdown after nearby weapon report; BGPD says no threat The Daily News Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green High School locked down temporarily Tuesday afternoon while the Bowling Green Police Department responded to a nearby weapon report.According to BGPD, officers received a call about a person possessing a weapon in the Ross Medical building on Rockingham Avenue. BGPD located the subject and detained him."We determined he legally possessed the weapon and did not violate any laws," BGPD Public information Officer Ronnie Ward said in an email.Ward said the department asked the high school, located across the road from the medical building, to enter a precautionary lockdown. Bowling Green Independent School District said in a statement that BGHS initiated a 15-minute lockout following reports of a weapon across the street.No one was allowed to enter or leave the school from 1:20 p.m. to 1:35 p.m. and all exterior doors were locked while KSP and BGPD responded to the call.The statement said law enforcement was in constant contact with BGHS Resource Officer Matt Wheat."We communicated immediately with the school once we determined no threat existed," Ward said. Follow education reporter and RFA journalist Michael J. Collins on Twitter @MJCollinsNews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesEx-Allen auctioneer Shelton has probation revoked, ordered to prison for 18 monthsWork begins on Bowling Green Menards storeRestaurant inspectionsFive injured in BG off-road crash, driver arrestedDriver killed in Warren two-vehicle crashBody retrieved from Barren River after man flees from wildlife officersAshley Ann Burt (Voyles)Davis nearing end of hospital stay; questions still linger following shootingResidents favor minimal changes to Fairview intersectionMcConnell chides 'overreach' in visit to Warren County Images Videos National News Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds AP News Summary at 5:08 p.m. EDT Five people hospitalized in E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas Alabama describes proposed nitrogen gas execution; seeks to become first state to carry it out Rapper 50 Cent cancels Phoenix concert due to extreme heat that has plagued the region POLITICAL NEWS A North Carolina court justice wants to block an ethics panel probe, citing her free speech No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise is diagnosed with blood cancer and undergoing treatment Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers expected to run for US Senate in Michigan, AP sources say Conservative groups draw up plan to dismantle the US government and replace it with Trump’s vision Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView