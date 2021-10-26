Three years into an extensive revamp that promised to bring Bowling Green High School into a new century, the project is entering its fourth and final phase.
On Monday, the Bowling Green Independent School District’s board met for a special meeting to review design plans and move the project forward. Superintendent Gary Fields said the district is set to bid the project early next year, with construction scheduled to begin next summer.
“This is it, this is the final phase,” Fields said, reflecting on the project’s pace since it began in 2018.
A central courtyard – complete with green space, outdoor seating and a venue for events – will be the centerpiece of phase four renovations, which Fields said are expected to cost $18.5 million to build and closer to $24 million in total costs when all is said and done.
The completed BGHS is scheduled to open in August 2023.
The biggest obstacle to keeping the project on track and under budget is the disruption to the international supply chain. It’s caused shortages of just about anything that’s manufactured or produced.
Fields said that hasn’t been a problem for the project, and that “our hope is that some of that eases a little bit” by the time crews begin moving dirt for phase four.
Along with the courtyard, phase four also includes plans for a sleek new commons area complete with a social stair. The plans are available to view with this story at bgdailynews.com.
The last day to occupy the old BGHS building will be Dec. 17, with demolition slated to begin in January. After that, students and staff will begin using new culinary arts and other classroom spaces and a new auditorium, according to a timeline on the district’s website.
