Phase II renovations for Bowling Green High School took a step forward Monday when the district’s school board approved design documents for the next chapter of the project starting in June.
The documents included drawings for a new 700-seat auditorium, an auxiliary gym and a natatorium to replace the school’s current swimming facility, which is about 50 years old.
Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said the project is progressing. “We really feel like this thing’s going to be wrapping up sooner rather than later,” he told the Daily News.
Financing a replacement for the swimming pool, which will be demolished and replaced during the initial portion of phase II renovations, had been somewhat of a hurdle for the district, with the state skeptical about spending restricted funds on the facility.
“We’re in a really unique situation. We’ve had a swimming pool on-site that we’ve had for 50 years, but that’s not the norm in the state of Kentucky,” Fields said, adding that spurred the district to work with the state and preserve the history of the pool, which stands out for its iconic glass dome shape.
As a result, the new facility won’t ultimately keep the dome, but it will have plenty of natural light. There are also plans for it to include eight or possibly 10 swimming lanes, which would be enough space for both the diving and swimming teams to practice simultaneously.
Fields was grateful for the state’s support in the effort.
“They were very good to work with and help us work through that process,” he said.
In another action, the board approved revised construction documents that brought the project’s total anticipated cost down from $24 million to about $23.6 million. The cost could change again. Fields noted that the district expects a firmer cost estimate in the spring for work that will begin in the summer.
Along with the new natatorium, the first part of phase II will focus on the completion of the auditorium and gymnasium spaces. A construction timeline available on the school district’s website sets October 2021 as the targeted completion date for the first part of phase II renovations.
Other new facilities, such as a new commons, library media center and a student medical clinic, will be completed later, along with the demolition of the old Bowling Green High School on the campus. The new school is slated to open August 2023.
In other business, the board adopted an official 2020-21 school calendar with classes beginning Aug. 6 and ending May 20.
“Really the only change in the calendar that parents will notice is that spring break is a week later next year,” Fields said, adding it will fall during the first week of April.
