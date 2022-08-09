Several components of the final phase of renovations at Bowling Green High School are anticipated to be completed in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Kevin Hitchell of Alliance Corp., the construction manager on the project, delivered an update Monday to the Bowling Green Independent School District board at its regular meeting on the $70 million project.
Hitchell said a certificate of occupancy inspection scheduled for Tuesday should precede a temporary certificate that will allow use of facilities that were completed as part of phase two of the renovations.
The auxiliary gym is complete, along with a connector corridor, Hitchell said.
Additionally, the student parking lot appears to be ready for use when the school year begins Aug. 16.
“We’ve been working on that all summer and that is also on track to be done for the first day of school,” Hitchell said.
Superintendent Gary Fields said the auxiliary gym looks “incredible” and the wood for the school’s new performing arts center stage is anticipated to be delivered next month.
The overall project began in 2018, and work in the initial phase included the opening of new classrooms, science labs, a music suite, Medical Arts Academy and several study areas.
Subsequent phases focused on building a new natatorium, auxiliary gym, football field, track and stadium.
The fourth and final phase of construction will include a new commons area for students with a two-story social staircase, a library, art and journalism lab and an outdoor central courtyard with green space and an events venue.
The project is scheduled to be completed in August 2023.
In other action Monday, the school board approved an agreement with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to staff the city schools with two new school resource officers.
The agreement comes following the passage this year of House Bill 63 in the Kentucky General Assembly that mandates a school resource officer at all campuses in the state.
Prior to that, the city school district had worked with the Bowling Green Police Department to have a school resource officer at BGHS.
BGPD Officer Matt Wheat will fill that role this academic year at BGHS, but the WCSO has hired retired law enforcement officers to serve as school resource officers for 2022-23.
Under the agreement, WCSO Deputy Dominic Ossello, a recent retiree from the Western Kentucky University Police Department, will be assigned to Bowling Green Junior High School as a school resource officer and Deputy Rebecca Robbins, a retired BGPD detective, will be assigned to the city district’s five elementary schools and the Bowling Green Learning Center.
Fields said a provision in the law allows county sheriff’s offices to hire retired officers to be assigned to Kentucky schools.
The agreement approved Monday is part of a plan the district has been implementing to add mental health support at its schools and enhance school safety.
Last month, the city school district added a third full-time student and family counselor, Katie Wood, to join two counselors already on staff.
The district is also expanding its partnership with LifeSkills, contracting to add six LifeSkills counselors to its school buildings.
Counselors will help provide one-on-one guidance to students to help them work through stress, anxiety or trauma.
“It’s a multi-pronged system,” Fields said. “It’s about relationships, it’s about finding kids when they’re hurting and giving them the assistance they need, but also being proactive for campus security.”
