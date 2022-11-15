The final phase of a multi-year renovation project at Bowling Green High School remains on schedule to be complete in time for the start of the next school year, according to the construction firm managing the project.
Kevin Hitchel of Alliance Corporation delivered an update on the project Monday to the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education.
Hitchel said contractors are "putting the finishing touches" on the new performing arts center at the high school, with a projector screen set for installation next week.
District Superintendent Gary Fields said workers are laying down sod in front of the performing arts center, and some meetings have taken place in the new center, where the sound system is up and running.
Visitors who walk through the courtyard and social stair under construction as part of the project's fourth phase are coming away impressed, Fields said.
"The courtyard is really taking shape," Fields said. "Everybody we take through is just like, 'wow.' "
Answering a question from the board, Hitchel said work remains on track to be finished by August.
"We're very confident," Hitchel said. "We've had good weather and a really good team of contractors on phase four."
The board approved seven change orders for the Phase IV renovations, including an $18,223.73 change order that Fields said will upgrade telecom infrastructure at the facilities being built as part of the final phase.
In addition to the performing arts center and commons area, the Phase IV renovations include new administrative offices, a library, an art classroom and technology classrooms.
Work on the final phase began last year and involved demolition of the previous BGHS building.
Overall work on the renovation and construction project began in 2018.
