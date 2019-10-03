A group of Bowling Green High School students bounded off a bus that stopped at Afni Inc. on Wednesday, joining other students across the state in the first “Bus to Business Day.”
Launched as a joint effort between the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and Jobs for America’s Graduates Kentucky, the event encouraged students to take school buses to visit local employers and learn more about career opportunities close to home.
For Destiny O’Rourke, a college and career readiness coach at BGHS, it was a chance for students to see connections between their classroom lessons and the real world – especially for students in the school’s marketing career pathway. It’s one of several career pathways the school offers students.
“Our students can live a high quality of life no matter which option they choose for themselves after high school,” O’Rourke said. “If they want to go straight to the workforce, or if they want to go into the military or into college, we have plenty of opportunities for them to reach that high quality of life.”
During their visit, students heard Afni employees describe their experiences on the job, toured the call center’s facilities, listened in on a typical customer service call and participated in a question-and-answer session. The company also covered the students’ lunch for the day.
“Now I know what goes on behind like customer service calls and like everything behind the scenes,” said Brianna Yates, a BGHS junior.
“Honestly, I feel like this is a place I could actually get a job at. … I could work here in two years,” Brianna said.
Her classmate Salome Houle-Jego agreed.
“I thought it was interesting because it opened up like job opportunities I didn’t even know existed,” said Houle-Jego, a junior.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said students from 30 schools visited 32 businesses across the state Wednesday, drawing more than 1,300 students to participate.
The Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center and JAG Kentucky, along with businesses across the state, kicked in the funding to make the event possible.
“Throughout Kentucky industry leaders are facing a talent crisis and are recognizing the need to view high school students as potential employees,” Lisa Handziak, president of JAG Kentucky, said in a news release. “Collaborative efforts like Bus2Biz provide opportunities for students to explore careers, and for employers to capture the interest of future employees.”
