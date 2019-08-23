By the time the football teams from Bowling Green and Warren Central high schools face off Sept. 6, a group of BGHS students will be shadowing a physical therapist as he watches over players.
That’s the goal of a new Junior Physical Therapy program gearing up at BGHS, which aims to give students a gameside look at the job of the school district’s physical therapist Dr. Todd Mason and his work with student-athletes.
While students won’t be treating injuries themselves, at least not at first, they will get a glimpse at the scope of athletic injuries a physical therapist could be asked to treat.
“If there is a major injury, they’d be right there by his side” to watch and learn, said Destiny O’Rourke, the high school’s college and career readiness coach.
Mason did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Thursday.
O’Rourke said Mason first approached the high school over the summer about developing a shadowing and mentoring program. The initial idea was for Mason to take a small group of students under his wing at practices and games and teach them the proper techniques for treating injuries, such as wrapping a twisted ankle.
After the school surveyed students about their interest, O’Rourke said they were invited to learn more at an information session led by Mason that was held Tuesday. About 20 students showed up to that session, O’Rourke said, and the school is now asking candidates to submit letters of recommendation, resumes and cover letters explaining their interest.
For now, the school is working with seniors but hopes it can grow the program to include juniors or even other grade levels, O’Rourke said.
“We’re leaving it as flexible as we can,” she said. “We want to see how it organically grows.”
The district’s high school has launched similar programs before, albeit at a larger and more comprehensive scale. At the start of the 2017-18 school year, BGHS celebrated the opening of its Medical Arts Academy, which allows students to work toward health care certifications in pre-nursing, phlebotomy and other areas.
After students submit their application materials by Aug. 30, school staff will decide which candidates will get the chance to work with Mason on the field on Sept. 6, O’Rourke said. However, the screening process is meant to help all students who apply hone skills they’ll need after graduation, she said.
For the students who are chosen, it will be an opportunity to test the waters in a career they’ve only been able to dream about.
“I want them to know for sure whether they want to pursue that career,” O’Rourke said, adding that when it comes to pursuing physical therapy as a career, “this is a way for them to stand out.”
