Starting next school year, Bowling Green High School will launch a revamped schedule, offering “Early Release Wednesdays” that will allow students to participate in out-of-classroom opportunities or – if they choose – leave school early.
“It is an early release. They can go home at that time,” BGHS Principal Kyle McGraw told the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education on Monday.
However, the school is hoping to entice students to stay by offering them out-of-classroom learning opportunities, McGraw said.
Under the change, and on most Wednesdays, students will take six 30-minute classes and then the school day will effectively end at 1:05 p.m. for BGHS students.
After that time, students can leave campus or they can stay to participate in activities that will be both open and supervised. (Buses will be provided for students at both 1:05 p.m. and after 3:15 p.m.)
Activities include help with filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, opportunities to meet for clubs or hear from special guest speakers, among other activities, McGraw said.
During that same window of time, BGHS faculty will take time to collaborate, plan, train and analyze student data to help inform their instruction.
“That is one of the big rocks that we’re trying to move at the high school,” McGraw said.
McGraw said the change was in the works before the pandemic, although the uncertainty COVID-19 created forced the high school to temporarily shelve those plans.
“There were a few things that we saw that we thought would be major improvements,” McGraw said, referring to scheduling improvements the high school has wanted to make.
The change will be accommodated by adding 15 minutes to other school days throughout the week, and the move actually adds 16 hours of instruction to the school year, BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdaily news.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.