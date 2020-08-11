With phase two well underway since June, Bowling Green High School is ready to showcase the progress it’s made so far leading up to its eventual August 2023 opening as an entirely remade high school.
At 9 a.m. Aug. 19, the district will host a ribbon-cutting – albeit a virtual one, given the social distancing restrictions posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be broadcast on the district’s Facebook page, and it will be followed by an invite-only tour.
“We promise, the second we can let the general public in, we will,” said Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields, who added a video tour of the school will also take place. “We want to show off a great school.”
After first breaking ground in May 2018, phase one renovations added roughly 90,000 gross square feet of classroom space with a two-story wing adjacent to the existing school.
It includes space for the high school’s LEAD Academy for freshmen, its Medical Arts Academy, content classrooms and band, choir and orchestra spaces. A new kitchen located behind the school’s arena was also included in phase one.
Phase two of the project includes additional classroom space, along with a 700-seat auditorium, auxiliary gymnasium and a new swimming pool as its standout features.
Common student spaces, a new media center and offices for administrators will also be added, according to the district.
Fields offered an update on the project during a school board meeting Monday. Workers are about finished with digging the pool’s foundations, Fields told the Daily News.
“We will open the pool and the small gym next August,” he said. “Then we will complete the theater portion of that at the end of spring 2022.”
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
