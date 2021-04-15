Bowling Green High School will offer students age 16 and older their initial and follow-up doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at an on-site clinic next week.
“We’re excited to give students the opportunity,” said BGHS Principal Kyle McGraw, who said the school wants to offer a safe place to get the vaccine for any eligible student who wants one.
Students must have a consent form signed by their parents or guardian to receive the vaccine.
The clinic will be Wednesday at BGHS, where Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said there are 500 to 600 who would meet the age requirement for the Pfizer vaccine. In partnership with Med Center Health, initial doses will be administered with booster shots scheduled May 12. At least 25 students have signed up for appointments so far, Fields said.
The vaccine is not a requirement for students to return for classes in the fall, Fields said, but the district is encouraging eligible students to get it.
Asked about any vaccine hesitancy among students, McGraw said the mood is at least somewhat mixed, with some students choosing to get the shot right away and others who want to wait.
Through a partnership with Graves Gilbert Clinic, BGHS has a nurse practitioner and a nurse on-site to help look after students if needed.
“We’ve got a great medical staff here,” McGraw said. “We want everybody at the high school to feel as safe as they possibly can.”
