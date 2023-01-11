Bowling Green Independent School District’s Board of Education convened for its first meeting of the new year Monday, approving the 2023-24 school calendar and receiving an update about Teranga Academy.
The 2023-24 school year will begin on Aug. 15, with fall break set for Oct. 2-6. Classes will not be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, which is a professional development day. Thanksgiving break will run Nov. 22-24. Winter break begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20 and classes will not return until Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Presidents Day, Feb. 19, is labeled as a “possible school day” in the calendar. Class will not be held Friday, March 15 for another professional development day. Spring break runs from April 1-5, and classes will end Wednesday, May 22.
Elisa Beth Brown, BGISD’s director of instructional programs, delivered an update on the Teranga Academy, an English immersion program in partnership with Fugees Family Inc. that works to transition students who are new to the U.S. into the school system.
“We take you where you are, despite your grade, and backfill all the academic gaps you have,” Brown said. The intention is to return students to the junior high or high school system with the tools needed to tackle grade level work.
The academy, which launched in August, is split into three academic tiers. Level 1 students move up to Level 2 once they achieve second grade proficiency. Level 2 students reach Level 3 once they are proficient at a sixth grade level, and Level 3 students transition into the BGISD school system after reaching an eighth or ninth grade level.
“Let me tell you that it’s working,” Brown said.
According to data Brown presented to the board, 24 students made the jump from Level 1 to Level 2 in reading after just seven weeks of instruction and 42 students made the same leap in math.
Brown said one of the Teranga student’s New Year’s resolution was to be able to have a conversation in English with someone without having to think about it.
“There are so many students so determined to learn … it’s been amazing to watch these students grow,” Brown said.
Moving ahead, Brown said the program will need to add more staff to adequately support the growing number of students.
“We’ve grown. We wanted between 60 to 80 kids to open. Today we’re at 113 with three or four in the pipeline waiting for us to approve if they qualify,” Brown said. “Just with the state of affairs I think we’re going to see more and more.”