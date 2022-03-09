The Bowling Green Independent School District is now accepting applications for nonresident students – a process impacted by the passage of House Bill 563.
The legislation eases the pathway for nonresident students to attend public schools outside their district by directing school boards to craft nonresident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance.
Current students (including those who have moved from resident to nonresident status), siblings of current students and K-5 resident students requesting a change in elementary school enrollment are given preference for enrollment ahead of new nonresident students.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields, who supported House Bill 563, said new nonresident students will be admitted by date of application and up to capacity limitations at each school in the district.
“The exciting part of House Bill 563 is that it allows any student in Kentucky to attend any public ... school of their choice,” Fields said. “People will have different opinion on the benefits of this bill, but don’t we want parents in our community to make decisions that are best for their child? It’s hard to disagree with that. It would seem like we want to have parents have a say in that decision. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
Under current BGISD policy, nonresident students will be charged an annual tuition of $500, and transportation will not be provided outside of school district boundaries.
In the past, Fields said the school system held a lottery to determine which nonresident students would be enrolled. In accordance with the new legislation, those students will now be admitted based on available capacity and application date.
“It becomes competitive in the sense that the sooner you apply, the better spot on the list you will have,” Fields said. “Basically, all we ask for is the student’s basic information and what school they have a preference for attending. They get in based on when they apply.”
Previously, the current home districts of students had to agree on allowing a certain number of students to attend schools in other districts. Fields said he is pleased that is no longer the case, and this would help the district because of how the community has grown in recent years.
He said there are four primary reasons why families or parents have decided to attend BGISD schools. The first is proximity to a parent or guardian’s place of employment. The other reasons include proximity to their nearest child care provider or after-school program, desire for their children to participate in a specific program or service within the BGISD or the affinity to a school or district based on tradition.
While nonresident students will begin to be enrolled April 15, they can still apply for enrollment after that point. However, Fields stressed for families to apply as quickly as they can due to the capacity limitations.
“Someone who decides in June that they want a different option – they can still do so,” Fields said. “We will respond within 24 hours of that request.”
