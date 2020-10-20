Hoping to secure funding for phase two renovations that are underway at Bowling Green High School – and to head off any post-election market uncertainty – the Bowling Green Independent School District Finance Corp. issued roughly $17 million in revenue bonds Monday.
Superintendent Gary Fields said it’s not about who wins but rather to hedge against any bond market uncertainty that follows the November election.
“So if it’s status quo, or if there’s a change in leadership, if there’s a contested election – whatever happens – it won’t impact our ability to begin paying for phase two, which we’ve already started,” Fields said. “That’s pretty critical for us.”
Hoping to secure a low interest rate of about 2% over 20 years, the school district is looking to sell at least $17.7 million in bonds by Oct. 29 and close by Nov. 19.
After the sale, the district expects to have a remaining bonding capacity of about $22 million. That will set the district up to continue financing building projects down the line, Fields said.
The district expects to have about $14 million left to put toward projected phase four renovations at the high school, Fields said.
“It means that we still have plenty of cushion going forward for projects that come up at our middle school or elementary schools,” he said.
“When we began this process, you know, there was a possibility that we could have completed the high school but then had very little bonding capacity left. So, for a district our size, that’s really exciting,” Fields said.
Phase two renovations are expected to wrap up by late 2021 or early 2022, Fields said. The project includes a new natatorium, auxiliary gym and a 700-seat performing arts center, which Fields described as “second to none in the state of Kentucky.”
Going forward, the district will consider approving its facilities plan in November, an effort that’s roughly a year in the making.
Fields said the plan is expected to include new, compulsory school security upgrades and roofing projects.
“We’ve kind of completed a 20-plus-year cycle of rebuilding our schools and remodeling our schools,” Fields said.
