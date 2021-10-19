BGISD may consider going mask optional next month

Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields said Monday he might recommend revisiting the district’s universal masking policy next month – provided declines in cases and contacts continue their downward trend.
Offering a COVID-19 update to the BGISD school board, Fields referenced charts demonstrating that cases and contacts in the district’s schools have been on a steady decline, along with a similar drop in the number of inpatients at The Medical Center.
“We said that we would revisit this each month,” Fields told the board Monday, referring to the district’s universal masking policy.
“My recommendation to you is … that we continue to mask as we go forward for the next few weeks, and then on Nov. 8, if we continue to see data that continue in this positive direction, then at that point I feel like we could be ready to go to a mask optional approach,” Fields said.
Still, much depends on how well the broader community does against COVID-19 in the coming weeks, Fields said. He singled out Halloween, which last year led to a problematic outbreak for the district, as an upcoming hurdle to clear.
“Some of you might now know, but we were probably 30 minutes away from canceling the football season (last year),” Fields said. “It was a nightmare after Halloween.”
Earlier on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear noted the positive gains Kentucky is making in terms of its COVID-19 numbers. However, he urged local school boards to refrain from lifting their universal masking requirements, adding that doing so would “pop these numbers back up,” Beshear said.
“In (Monday’s) report, what we see is just about everything is moving in the right direction and actually at a speed – the decrease in cases and in hospitalizations, ventilator use and ICUs – that is significant,” Beshear said in a news release. “It is a real trend, a positive trend. It has not plateaued. It is moving downward, which is reason for optimism. But our deaths, which trail cases and hospitalizations, ICUs and ventilators, remain too high.”
According to the district’s COVID-19 data, school contacts peaked during the first week of school after opening without a mask mandate in place. At the time, it topped more than 150 contacts before gradually waning after the district pivoted to masks.
Positive student cases followed a similar trend, peaking at 49 cases during the second week of school and then consistently trailing down to nine by the ninth week of school.
“I’m very encouraged,” by the data, Fields said. “There are more kids in school, which is a win for sure.”