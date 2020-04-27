After weeks spent delivering non-traditional instruction to students stuck at home due to statewide school closures spurred by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Bowling Green Independent School District’s board of education voted Monday end the school year May 12.
The change means students will receive six fewer days of instruction. The original last day of school for students was May 21. District staff will instead use the time to consider how to continue instruction in August.
“We feel like our students and parents have stepped up tremendously to take on a new learning environment that none of them signed up for,” Fields told the district’s board in explaining the recommendation. The change, he said, should also offer a reprieve for district staff.
At the request of Gov. Andy Beshear, both BGISD and Warren County Public Schools have shuttered their school buildings since mid-March, along with other public school districts across the state.
Since then, teachers in both districts have continued to offer remote learning options through non-traditional instruction programs that had to be created on the fly. Other staff have continued offering student support services by distributing thousands of meals or offering mental health counseling services.
In light of public health guidelines advising against mass gatherings, school districts have also had to reconsider their high school graduation plans, a topic that was also addressed at Monday’s BGISD board meeting.
During the meeting, Fields announced that the district is planning to hold a virtual ceremony at 2 p.m. May 24. Viewers can expect remarks from Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw, Superintendent Gary Fields, Board of Education Chair Jane Wilson and the Class of 2020 president.
The week leading up to the ceremony, between May 17 and 20, will be “Graduation Week." Activities will be planned based on new guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education, which the district expects to receive in the next day or so.
Once the district receives forthcoming guidance from the state on how to safely hold high school graduation ceremonies, its high school will meet again to finalize a plan. That information, along with scheduling information, will be shared with seniors by Friday, district spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said in a text message.
During those four days, the district would like graduates to be able to schedule appointments to show up in the high school’s arena dressed in their caps and gowns. With a small number of family members present, each senior will be able to collect their diploma and walk across the stage with opportunities for photos and video, Fields said.
The district also shared plans for drive-through “promotion” ceremonies for preschool, elementary and junior high students. Exact times for the events haven’t been announced. Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary students will have their promotion items delivered on May 12.
Drive-through promotion ceremony for schools include the following:
- Preschool promotion: T.C. Cherry Elementary School, May 14.
- Fifth grade promotion: T.C. Cherry Elementary, May 13; Dishman McGinnis Elementary, May 12; Potter Gray Elementary, May 13; W.R. McNeill Elementary, May 12.
- Eight grade promotion: Bowling Green Junior High School, May 14.
Additionally, the district shared that it will continue delivering meals five days per week up to May 22. After that, it will transition to its Summer Meals Program on May 26, offering two deliveries perk week and meals for seven days.
In other business, the board voted to award early site work package bids for phase two renovations at Bowling Green High School.
Work on phase two of the high school’s renovations – which will include phase two renovations, including additional classrooms, a new 700-seat auditorium and auxiliary gym and a replacement for the school's natatorium – is expected to begin in June.
The Warren County Board of Education is expected to meet Thursday to determine whether to adjust the last day for students scheduled on the district’s current school calendar. Currently, the last day for students is May 21. The WCPS board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and broadcast on the district’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.