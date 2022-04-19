The number of non-resident students transferring into the Bowling Green Independent School District for the 2022-23 year is growing.
BGISD Director of Pupil Personnel D.G. Sherrill shared the information during the district’s annual planning session Monday.
Sherrill said as of April 10, the district has available capacity for the 210 non-resident student applications it has received this year. The system already has a current non-resident enrollment of 648 students.
Of those incoming 210 students, 142 will be transferring into elementary schools, 29 will go to Bowling Green Junior High School and 39 will attend Bowling Green High School. About 96 of the 210 incoming non-residents will be kindergarten students.
“If our numbers hold tight, we are at a net gain of 150 students,” Sherrill said. “We are still taking applications. We are letting everyone in who has applied up to this point. We have capacity for everyone thus far. As we get commitments, that gives us a better idea of determining capacity.”
Sherrill said the district has seen applications from students from other counties since the passage of House Bill 563 gathered press coverage.
The legislation eased the pathway for non-resident students to attend public schools outside their district by directing school boards to craft non-resident policies and allowing those students to be counted as part of the out-of-district school’s average daily attendance for state funding.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields said under the previous agreement before HB 563 passed, the district would’ve only gotten around 85 students out of the 210 who have applied.
“We always want to make sure people know what we have,” Fields said. “You see 142 of those kids are elementary kids and primarily kindergarten students. The perception is that you think it’s older kids (who transfer). … We were definitely one of the districts who stood up and said that parents should decide where their kids go to school. Either way if they come as a fifth grader or a freshman, it works for us.”
Fields said there also has been a recent spike in enrollment after the Dec. 11 tornadoes displaced several families in the area.
“We had a lot of students who were displaced into hotels,” he said. “A lot of them are trying to seek residence within our district so that’s why you are seeing that number tick up.”
After seeing an enrollment decrease in the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherrill shared the total enrollment for the district is up across the board for the current school year.
The district’s enrollment is currently at 4,140 students which is an increase from last school year’s 4,013 total enrollment. That number is also the highest BGISD has seen since the 2018-19 school year.
However, the district’s total attendance rate did see a decrease from 96.38% in 2020-21 to 94.98% this school year. Sherrill and Fields maintain that rate is still one of the state’s most impressive.
“We have become a top-five attendance school district in the state of Kentucky,” Fields said. “When you look at the data, who is there with us? Well, it’s nobody who has the demographics we have. It’s predominately wealthy, very little diversity districts. We were in a perfect spot with attendance (before the COVID-19 pandemic). That thing just kept going up.”
BGISD Director of Instructional Programs Elisa Beth Brown said the district is also seeing its highest-ever enrollment for preschool at 148 students.
Last school year, that number was at 113 total students.
She proposed a plan to expand preschool programming to four days a week while moving the off-day back to Friday to better align with child care.
Brown also said the district has applied for two grants at $300,000 each for the Foundry and Community Action in response to the record enrollment.
Leslie McCoy, director of communications for the district, recommended BGISD move household communication from One Call to a system called “SendIt.”
She said the move would cost $8,556, and the new system would integrate with Infinite Campus more than OneCall currently does for the district.
McCoy said BGISD will also be refreshing district and school websites this summer, and will be replacing the district logo by the end of 2022.