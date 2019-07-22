With more than 4,000 Chromebooks now in use by its students, the Bowling Green Independent School District wants to better help students stay safe online and create a positive social media footprint.
“We’ve always pushed digital citizenship,” said William King, the district’s director of technology.
What’s changed, however, is how the district has delivered that.
Allen Martin, a digital learning coach, said the district previously devoted weeks and months to the topic but came to the realization that “we have to do this every single day.”
To accomplish that, King said, every teacher will offer grade-relevant lessons through Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that offers a free curriculum that’s “designed to empower students to think critically, behave safely and participate responsibly in our digital world.”
The curriculum offers videos, assessments, family outreach materials and lesson plans about cyberbullying, information literacy, reputation management and other topics.
Along with that K-12 curriculum, King said the district is planning to supplement those lessons at the elementary level with Be Internet Awesome, a similar tool developed by Google, and EverFi for high school students to learn about managing their online relationships, among other topics.
With thousands of Chromebooks and other devices used by students throughout its schools, Martin said the district feels obligated to teach students how to navigate and work in a digital world. Parents are also given information on resources they can use to monitor their children’s online habits, he said.
Bowling Green High School students, for example, have access to Chromebooks at home, when they aren’t being supervised by school staff. The days of that responsibility falling exclusively on a school’s computer lab manager are long gone, he said.
The district’s approach is more than just telling students what to do, however. Students are taught how to think about their presence online and to use social media to showcase their talents, like their interest in sports and school athletics.
“We’re trying to get our teachers to embed that just in general conversation,” Martin said.
