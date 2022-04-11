Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields has been placed on a five-year probationary period by the state’s Education Professional Standards Board and must complete 20 hours of training on the topics of racial bias, implicit bias, diversity and inclusion and protected class discrimination laws.
The move stems from a 2017 racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Bowling Green High School coach, which was settled out of court.
Fields has to complete the training before Sept. 1, 2022, and provide the Education Professional Standards Board with written proof or his certification will be suspended until he satisfies the condition.
In a statement to the Daily News, Fields said the Education Professional Standards Board approved the order Monday.
Fields said the lawsuit stemmed from an employment decision he made in 2017 that he stands by.
“At the time, I felt the decision was in the best interest of the students in our district and I would make the exact same decision again today if presented with the same situation,” Fields said. “In resolving this matter, I have not admitted to any wrongdoing, and the Bowling Green Board of Education has supported me and my decision making throughout this five-year process.
“I could have had a hearing to dispute the anonymous complaint; however, based on both the time and expense necessary, it would have been a distraction to my current work and priorities of the school district.”
The order also said Fields “shall receive no disciplinary action for neglect of duty or protected class discrimination from any school district in which he is employed.”
“Disciplinary action” is defined as any termination, suspension or public reprimand issued by any school district in Kentucky.
The Education Professional Standards Board also suspended the principal certification of former BGHS principal and current BGISD Director of Technology William King for six months. King must complete 20 hours of training in similar topics as well. If King fails to satisfy this condition, his certificate will be suspended until the training is completed.
In 2017, LaVonda Johnson, former head coach of the BGHS girls’ basketball team, sued the school district and Fields in U.S. District Court alleging racial discrimination factored into her dismissal and the firings the previous year of two former assistant coaches, also named as plaintiffs in the suit.
The federal lawsuit brought against the BGISD was dismissed last summer after both sides agreed to settle the case. The terms of the settlement were not released.
Attorney Regina Jackson, representing the school district, said at the time the settlement didn’t constitute an admission of fault, wrongdoing or liability by the school district.
