Bowling Green Independent School District leaders will weigh going mask optional during a school board meeting Monday evening where Superintendent Gary Fields is expected to recommend that route, effective Tuesday.
“Superintendent Gary Fields will recommend to the Board of Education that face masks become optional inside school buildings beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9,” the school district announced Friday. “The district will continue to contact trace following all positive cases, and require all symptomatic individuals to quarantine. COVID-19 testing is available all school days, on-site in all Bowling Green schools.”
The news follows a similar move from Warren County Public Schools, which pivoted to a mask optional policy in its school facilities on Nov. 1.
School district leaders have cited waning local coronavirus incidence rates in recent weeks and increased hospital capacity as a rationale. And with recent federal authorization, COVID-19 vaccines are expected to begin rolling out to 5- to 11-year-olds in the coming weeks.
Still, Gov. Andy Beshear has warned school districts against being too hasty in lifting their universal masking requirements.
“The first thing that would pop these numbers back up is if we came off universal masking in schools,” Beshear told reporters at a news conference last month.
For its part, BGISD cited the following reasons for going mask optional:
The Warren County COVID-19 incidence rate has been under 25 cases per 100K population since Oct. 23 and is currently 17.2.
Local hospitalizations have significantly declined, as have cases and contacts among BGISD students and staff.
More than 75% of BGISD faculty and staff are fully vaccinated, with several also receiving boosters.
According to Kycovid19.ky.gov, 34% of children ages 12-15, and 41% of 16- and 17-year-olds have received the vaccine.
As of this week, vaccines are available for children ages 5-11.
Friday’s announcement by BGISD is in line with previous comments Fields made about the district’s masking policy, telling its school board last month that:
“We said that we would revisit this each month,” Fields told the board, referring to the district’s universal masking policy. “My recommendation to you is … that we continue to mask as we go forward for the next few weeks, and then on Nov. 8, if we continue to see data that continue in this positive direction, then at that point I feel like we could be ready to go to a mask-optional approach.”
BGISD said Friday it will continue to track daily cases and contacts on its district website.
“The Board of Education will also continue to track and review data to make decisions regarding the health and safety of students and employees,” the district said.