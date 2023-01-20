Suspicious white vans, candy offerings and lost pets may be relics of the “stranger danger” warnings of the past, but the world can still be a dangerous place for kids and teens.
The Bowling Green Independent School District knows this, which is why it’s holding a two-night parent series called Tough Conversations to discuss drug prevention and online safety.
The sessions will be held on Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at the Bowling Green High School Performing Arts Center. They are open to all BGISD parents and students, said Bowling Green High School Principal Kyle McGraw.
“We always want to take opportunities to educate students in a holistic way,” McGraw said. “These issues are things that students have faced and will face in their futures.”
Stephen Parrot, EMT teacher and field supervisor with Med Center Health, which is sponsoring the drug prevention session, will speak at the event.
Parrot said that he’s spoken to kids or parents about drug awareness and prevention almost every day in the past month or so that he’s not been on call for the ambulance service.
He developed a presentation alongside the local drug task force after the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative tapped him for the job.
Parrot said the rise in opioid abuse in the past few years has been concerning, particularly as fentanyl makes its way into many other drugs.
“Hopefully we’re making some kids think twice,” he said.
According to the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy, overdoses rose nearly 71% between 2019 and 2021, from 1,316 to 2,250 overdose deaths.
Among the 2021 deaths, 90% involved opioids and 72% involved fentanyl, the ODCP report states.
Parrot recommended that parents have an honest conversation with their kids, no matter how uncomfortable.
“Be in your kid’s business. Be proactive,” Parrot said. “It’s not time to be their friend. I promise they’re listening.”
Parrot’s presentation will be followed by a Q&A. At a similar event in Barren County, Parrot said one child waited for all the parents to leave before asking him questions about getting help.
“If I can get through to one kid, I’ve done my job,” Parrot said.
The second session will cover cyber safety, including strategies to keep kids safe online, set boundaries and select the most age-appropriate social media apps. It will be presented by Bob Couchman, former detective and director of training at Millstone Labs.
“We as adults didn’t have personal experience with social media when we were growing up. We’re in a changing world,” McGraw said. “The more parents know, the more likely they are to have those important conversations with their students.”
