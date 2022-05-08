The Bowling Green Independent School District will make a significant change to its preschool program this coming school year.
Instead of just two days a week, BGISD will offer preschool classes four days a week, Monday through Thursday.
Jennifer Hawkins, assistant director of preschools for BGISD, said the change was made to better provide foundational skills for children that are needed to excel once they reach kindergarten.
“Our school system believes in investing in that,” Hawkins said. “I’m fully invested as well. I’ve been a preschool teacher for 25 years and I’ve seen the benefits it has for children. It’s absolutely necessary and critical. We have a child care shortage in our community right now, so we hope this will be beneficial for both our community and families.”
Beginning in August, BGISD preschool classes will be available Monday through Thursday at T.C. Cherry Elementary School (1001 Liberty Ave.), Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School (165 Webb Drive) and at The Foundry (531 W. 11th Ave).
Learning environments will be designed to encourage children to explore, play and be creative while learning with their peers.
Group activities and guided play will also help develop early reading, writing and math skills to better prepare for kindergarten.
Children eligible for BGISD preschool must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and meet income eligible guidelines, or 3 or 4 years old and meet the Kentucky eligibility criteria for disabilities.
BGISD will also enroll up to 25 tuition-based preschool students next year, with tuition of $418 per month. Tuition students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and not otherwise eligible for the program.
Hawkins said no preschool on Fridays is intended for families to pursue their own child care outside of the classroom at the end of the week.
She also highlighted an increased need for more preschool in the area after some child care centers were damaged during the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
“We are hoping this helps that shortage as well,” Hawkins said. “We are looking at hiring additional preschool teachers to ease the workload.”
Hawkins said the official start date for preschool is still being decided by the school board, but the school system is currently taking applications and contacting families about their eligibility.