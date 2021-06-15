The Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education awarded Superintendent Gary Fields with an “exemplary” annual performance review Monday and praised his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic – during which Fields contracted and then recovered from COVID-19.
Board Vice Chairman Frank “Hamp” Moore Jr. said the group had “nothing but praise” for Fields and scored his performance as exemplary, meaning that it “exceeds the standard” across all three leadership areas the board chose to assess.
“The board finds Gary Fields’ performance as superintendent of the Bowling Green Independent School District to be exemplary,” according to a copy of Fields’ 2021 evaluation the board provided to the Daily News. “He exceeds the standards identified in this report and has established himself not only as a leader in our district, but as a statewide educational leader.”
Along with shepherding his district through the pandemic, Moore also credited Fields for his vocal support of House Bill 563.
The school-choice law makes it easier for students to attend public schools outside of the district where they live by requiring school districts to create open enrollment policies. The law also establishes tax credits for contributions made to funds for public and private school tuition in Kentucky’s most populated counties.
Specifically, Moore credited Fields’ support for “a bill that I think ensures school choice, for students and their families in both the public and private sector.”
Fields’ stance on House Bill 563 contrasts with Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton, whose district was recently named as a key plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging the legality of House Bill 563, which is slated to go into effect this month.
While many educators have condemned the provision of House Bill 563 that provides for scholarship tax credits for private school tuition – criticizing it as a way to bleed away funding for public schools – the reaction to the open enrollment aspect of the legislation has been more mixed. Regardless, the lawsuit WCPS is a party to will not touch that piece of the bill, Clayton said.
Fields’ evaluation involved a self-assessment he conducted to determine whether he had met certain goals he set out for himself, along with a performance review conducted by the board.
The school board met briefly behind closed doors on Monday when it held private discussions about the evaluation.
Board members said his positive evaluation came with no significant change in compensation beyond the routine increases that all district employees receive.
Fields will not reach the end of his current four-year contract term until 2023.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.