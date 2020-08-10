Beta Club members from Bowling Green Junior High School have placed in the organization’s national competition, according to a news release.
In recent months, and as the National Beta Convention went virtual, students submitted their entries. In July, their hard work paid off when they were announced as winners.
Neha Reddy placed first in math, while Ansh Chhabra, Will Hackbarth, Hamilton Gover and Reddy took first place in the competition’s Quiz Bowl event.
The release said the club members originally competed and received awards during their state convention in Louisville in January. Their victories at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at the national level. The national convention, originally planned in Fort Worth, Texas, was canceled because of health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. However, more than 12,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) students were able to represent their schools in the first National Beta Virtual Convention.
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades 9-12.
