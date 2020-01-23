The head baseball coach at Bowling Green Junior High School is accused of engaging in sexual online communication with a person he believed to be a minor.
An investigation by the cyber crimes unit of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office resulted Thursday in the arrest of LaVance Rondell Anderson, 28, of Bowling Green. Anderson was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail and faces a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to the jail's website.
“The investigation into Anderson’s activities was initiated after he contacted an undercover detective posing as a minor online,” according to news release issued Thursday afternoon by the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “After being advised of their age, Anderson requested details about the person’s sexual history and requested to engage in sex acts. He also sent sexual images of himself and requested to receive images in return of the supposed minor.”
Anderson, who had also been working as an instructional assistant at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, was hired in August, according a written statement provided to the Daily News on Thursday by the Bowling Green Independent School District.
Anderson was arrested at his workplace Thursday, the AG's office said. Cooperating law enforcement agencies include the U.S. Secret Service and the Bowling Green Police Department.
According to the AG's news release, “upon arrest, he admitted to communicating with a person he believed to be a minor about sex acts and to sending sexually explicit images to that person over the internet.”
In the statement to the Daily News, BGISD spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said the circumstances of Anderson's arrest do not involve any BGISD students and that Anderson has been suspended from all district duties pending the investigation. The district sent home letters with students Thursday to notify parents and guardians, the statement said.
As a student at Bowling Green High School roughly a decade ago, Anderson played on both its football and baseball teams.
