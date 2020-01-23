Bowling Green Junior High School’s head baseball coach is accused of attempting use electronic means to engage in illegal contact with a minor.
LaVance Rondell Anderson, 28, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on Thursday afternoon and faces a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, according to the jail's website.
In a written statement issued to the Daily News, Bowling Green Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie McCoy said the accusation does not involve students of BGISD and that Anderson has been suspended from all district duties pending the investigation.
Anderson, who had also been working as an instructional assistant at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, was hired in August.
“BGISD employee LaVance Anderson was taken into custody, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General," McCoy wrote in the statement. "According to the (Warren County Commonwealth's) Attorney Christopher Cohron, Anderson has been charged with unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities."
The district is sending home letters with students to notify parents and guardians, the statement said.
As a student at Bowling Green High School roughly a decade ago, Anderson played on both its football and baseball teams.
– This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
