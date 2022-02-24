The sights and sounds of Africa’s culture echoed Thursday through Bowling Green Junior High School's auditorium in celebration of Black History Month.
BGJHS students and faculty were treated to a musical performance from Nashville-based Baba Musa and Nature's Drummers, a traditional African dance, music and spoken word group.
During the showcase, Musa and his fellow performers played African drums while dressed in authentic African clothing and talked about the history of the continent.
They also shared messages of world peace, love and positivity.
“From my perspective, we are here to share culture and enlightenment,” Musa said. “We have several different dances from East Africa, we do some stuff from West Africa and we have played some rhythm from the Caribbean.”
The group led three performances for each grade level at the school. While African culture was the focus for students, messages of communal positivity were also a strong theme.
At one point, Musa explained the importance of a good education and how each child was beautiful in his or her own way while the rest of the group kept the beat going on West African djembe drums.
Gambia Flemister, coordinator of the school’s Black Male Scholars program, said the performances were a way to foster further learning about a positive side of Black history.
“Black history is American history. It’s world history,” Flemister said. “I think it’s really important not just for students, but for anyone here witnessing the performance that they understand our history starts back in Africa.
“He (Musa) alludes to a lot of that history,” she said. “It’s just important for kids to know their rich history before some of the negative history like slavery and Jim Crow happened. Just the knowledge that Africa is a rich continent and has a very rich history and culture is important. It’s a celebration of how we are all connected to it.”
Toward the end of the performance for sixth graders, the group invited students from the Black Male Scholars program on stage to participate in some African dances.
Much to the enjoyment of their classmates, Musa also helped lead call-and-response chants to further celebrate the culture on display.
Fellow drummer Adrian “Flexx” Couch said the enthusiastic responses from the children create a meaningful connection.
“We also incorporate empowerment,” Couch said. “We do a lot of empowerment and inspiration as far as the songs go. We try to reach all audiences and have them connect with us so we can take them on a journey of empowerment.”
“It’s like looking back in a time capsule because when I started, I was 8 years old,” Couch said of the young crowd. “Any child or young person that I can get ahold of and expose them to this … I’m absolutely going to do it because it changed my life.”