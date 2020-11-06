BGJHS student leads effort to transcribe Ryan White letters

It started with a trip to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, then research on the car ride home and before long Bowling Green Junior High School student Frankie Crabtree was leading her classmates in a project to transcribe potentially thousands of letters from Ryan White, one of the first school-age children to develop HIV/AIDS.
“I just think it’s so cool how he stood up for his rights and learning and how he didn’t let people bring him down,” said Frankie, a seventh grader who has shared White’s story with her peers in class presentations. “He just has such an amazing story.”
White, a hemophiliac from Kokomo, Ind., became a national poster child for HIV/AIDS research after he contracted the disease in 1984 from a contaminated blood treatment. At age 13, White was given six months to live, and bowing to public pressure, his school barred him from returning to class.
After White died in 1990 – one month before his high school graduation – Congress passed the Ryan White CARE Act, which today is the largest provider of services for people living with HIV/AIDS in the U.S.
After watching the “Ryan White Story” on Netflix and visiting a special exhibit at the Indianapolis museum, Frankie discovered White’s letters and a project to transcribe them. She got the idea to bring in her typing teacher at BGJHS, Shanna Lee.
“I thought that my teacher, Ms. Lee, would love for our class to do that ’cause we could make a purpose in our typing and help people,” Frankie said.
“This project gives us a purpose,” said Lee, who admits that typing lessons can often feel monotonous. “It helps the museum, and it helps my students with motivation and continues to spread education about HIV and AIDS. It’s just given us a much greater sense of purpose.”
Lee said she expects the project to continue throughout the school year, and Frankie said she plans to expand the project to eighth graders, too.
Reading through White’s letters, Frankie said she connected with his experience. Many of the letter-writers shared their gratitude that White was raising awareness and support for HIV/AIDS research in an era when fear and ignorance were pervasive, while others “were super negative to him, and they were just so wrong. I thought it was horrible how people treated him,” Frankie said.
“I hope that they understand that they should just always treat people with kindness and respect if they have a disease or a disorder,” Frankie said. “They should always just be kind to others. I just want them to know that every little thing can make a difference.”
