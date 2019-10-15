Bowling Green Municipal Utilities needs a risk assessment to determine cybersecurity threats to operations and customer information, according to local accounting firm BKD.
“We recommend that they consider taking cybersecurity a little more seriously,” Brandon Shirley, a BKD partner, said at BGMU’s monthly meeting Monday. “Fraud needs to be top of mind, and (information technology) needs to be top of mind. IT risk is real, it’s here and it’s affecting a lot of people.”
Last year, the U.S. Department of Energy created the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security and Emergency Response and approved $28 million to research technologies that help prevent, detect and mitigate cyberattacks, with an emphasis on communication and cloud-based operations.
Energy, water, dams and nuclear sectors are generally considered to be among the nation’s most critical infrastructure, and energy is among the top three sectors most frequently attacked, threatening national economic security and public health or safety, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Common attacks include “phishing,” which are attacks initiated though emails prompting users to click a link that injects malware into their systems, credential theft, denial of service and remote access Trojans, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corp.
Local power companies that are behind on the latest security tech and practices could be sought-after as entry points into larger utilities.
From the customer perspective, BGMU does not store credit card information. A third-party payment system manages that data. But there are other potential cyberattacks, including attempts to hack the transmission grid or even metering infrastructure.
BGMU General Manager Mark Iverson suggested BGMU’s safety policy needs “refreshing” and said the utility has already started looking into IT upgrades.
