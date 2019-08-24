Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is about halfway through installing an upgraded metering system throughout its roughly 30,000-customer service area.
Since electromagnetic meters, which use magnetic fields to measure energy usage, are becoming obsolete (and are no longer even made), BGMU is replacing every electricity and water meter with what’s called “advanced metering infrastructure,” more commonly known as smart meters.
Advanced metering infrastructure offers utilities the ability to automatically and remotely measure electricity use, connect and disconnect service, detect tampering, monitor voltage and know exactly when and where a power outage occurs – all the while reducing operating costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The system will also increase BGMU’s ability to forecast energy demand, including when designing systems for new developments, and will “dramatically reduce” the amount of time employees spend visiting meters, as they’ll only have to perform minimal maintenance and routine checkups, according to BGMU’s Allan Walker.
Plus, there are potentially enormous benefits for customers between energy conservation and cost savings. BGMU will be able to help customers identify unseen water leaks in their homes when they happen – which can help prevent unexpected charges and housing damage – and customers can monitor their own usage in near- real-time data, which can help people become more conscious of their energy consumption patterns.
“It gives the customer the opportunity to save,” said Christy Twyman, BGMU spokeswoman. “As employees, we have our own households. We understand conservation. (Despite perceptions), we do want customers to conserve and be educated.”
In the beginning, this could shift customer bills. The new meters will be more precise.
But the new system could also reduce the “shock” of monthly utility bills, as customers will be able to monitor their daily usage in 15-minute intervals, Walker said.
With the old electromechanical meters, local utilities can only track electricity or water activity to the electricity substation or water pump station, which then sends energy through neighborhood power lines or tiny water pipes. That’s why when a tree falls on a power line during a storm, for example, BGMU relies on the customer to inform them that there was a power outage.
“We have no idea what happens when electrons leave the (substation) or when water leaves the pump station,” BGMU manager Mark Iverson said, “until the customer tells us there’s a problem.”
Instead of operating semi-blindly, the new system will allow BGMU to “have eyes all the way down to the customer level,” Iverson said, by transmitting the data through a radio communication and fiber network. But the system won’t monitor how people are using their energy – just the temperatures, current and voltage.
BGMU tests each meter before it’s installed. During installation, there could be a brief power interruption, but “just long enough to mess up your microwave clock,” Twyman said.
BGMU is installing the electricity meters, and a contractor is installing the water meters. Both personnel should be wearing their respective uniforms and have identification. If concerned about the identity of someone claiming to represent BGMU, people can call the utility at 270-782-1200 for verification. “We know what areas that they’re working in,” Twyman said.
At this time, BGMU expects to be finished by its target data: June 30, 2021.
“We’re getting there,” Iverson said. “We decided we weren’t going to do a hurry-up job.
“I think it will have really good long-term benefits for customers. It’s a chance to get ahead of a problem.”
