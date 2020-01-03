For the next two years, Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ downtown water treatment plant will be getting a makeover as it expands its daily capacity.
The water treatment plant serves about 130,000 people between residential, commercial and industrial customers. The expansion project, which will increase capacity from 30 million gallons of water a day to 45 million gallons, aims to meet growing residential demand and potential industrial growth in Warren County.
“The expansion was designed to continue to meet the needs of the community,” said Mike Gardner, BGMU’s water systems manager. “We’re right up against design capacity.”
BGMU currently averages nearly 18 million gallons of water per day. But the utility has peaked at 27 million gallons of water during summer dry spells in recent years, according to Gardner.
Much of the utility’s growth has occurred within the county through the Warren County Water District, BGMU’s largest customer. WCWD recently reached 30,000 customers following several consecutive annual increases of about 1,000 new customers.
“It’s an investment in the future,” John Dix, WCWD general manager, said about the project. “This will take care of our growth for the next 20 years.”
Smith Seckman Reid in Nashville designed the project for about $4.3 million, and Judy Construction was selected for the project with a bid about $47 million.
To cover the costs, BGMU and WCWD have had to adjust their rates. “For the BGMU customers, we have been able to ramp our rates up over time slowly,” Gardner said, suggesting they won’t see any more significant rate changes anytime soon.
The Public Service Commission, which controls WCWD’s rates, approved four increases between 2019 and 2022 to help cover the district’s share of the project cost.
This past year, the average residential bill increased by about $1.70. In 2020, Dix expects the average monthly increase to be less than a dollar.
To keep the project costs and accompanying rate increases low, BGMU ultimately decided against considering modern water treatment methods like UV disinfection and opted to stick with a traditional chlorine disinfection process, which nearly all U.S. utilities at least partially use.
They did recently upgrade one aspect of this chlorination process, which they pair with flocculation, sedimentation and rapid sand filtration. Instead of using chlorine gas, which has prompted concern for the people managing the hazardous material, BGMU will be generating and storing bleach on site.
“Bleach is safer,” Gardner said, and “does appear to be helping us reduce the disinfectant byproducts.”
Protecting watersheds helps maintain clean drinking water and lessens the burden of treatments. BGMU pulls water from the Barren River, which Dix maintains has proven to be a clean, high-quality source.
At this time, BGMU expects to complete the water treatment expansion project by early 2022. That’s when the new equipment and capacity will come online.
“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Gardner said. “We’re making good progress.”
– Follow reporter Caroline Eggers on Twitter @eggersdaily news or visit bgdailynews.com.
