Bowling Green Municipal Utilities announced Monday it is discontinuing utility disconnections for non-payment until April 1.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the utility also announced it is closing its lobby at its downtown headquarters.
"As we navigate these uncertain times, we want to assure you that we will provide reliable electric, water, and wastewater services to our customers," according to a BGMU news release.
"BGMU has chosen to suspend disconnections for non-payment of bills until April 1. It is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill. Even though your service will not be disconnected for non- payment, you will be responsible for paying the bill in full after April 1. We hope that in some small way, this eases some stress related to this national pandemic," according to the release, which also outlined ways to connect with BGMU:
"From our website, you can pay your bill, access account information, and request new service. If you have trouble accessing your account, please call us at 270-782-1200. We’d be glad to help you sign in.
Our mobile app is called SmartHub. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Marketplace. Choose Bowling Green Municipal Utilities as your provider, and sign in to your account. The app allows you to pay your bill, view usage, and see billing and payment history.
You can use our automated phone system to get your balance and due date. You can also make a payment using a credit card or bank account. The phone number is 877-853-6836.
A drop box is located on the outside of the building right past the drive thru. You can drop off payments 24 hours a day in the drop box. Of course, the drive thru will also be open during normal business hours, 8am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.