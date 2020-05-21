Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews will replace poles and lines along Scottsville Road from Thursday night into Friday morning, resulting in closures and rolling roadblocks in the work area.
The work is part of the ongoing project that will widen Shive Lane between Scottsville Road and Ken Bale Boulevard from two lanes to three.
The project includes building a roundabout at Shive Lane and Ken Bale. A sidewalk will also be built on the north side of Shive Lane.
Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, Shive Lane will be closed between Ken Bale Boulevard and Scottsville Road and will remain closed until work is completed.
Beginning at 1 a.m. Friday, a rolling roadblock will be set up at Scottsville Road and Cave Mill Road/Shive Lane. All lanes of Scottsville Road at this intersection will be affected.
The work is anticipated to be completed by 5 a.m. Friday.
“We are doing this in coordination with the Kentucky Department of Transportation for the road relocation,” BGMU electric system manager Jeff White said. “We’ve got to relocate some of our facilities. It’s a highly congested area. We have been out there working for a couple of weeks doing what we could.
“Now we are to the point where we have to get across that intersection and we have to pull out some old lines and rework the facilities. With the traffic it would work a lot better to do that late night or early morning when traffic is much less.”
