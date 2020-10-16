Bowling Green Municipal Utilities will resume normal disconnect practices Nov. 17 after halting disconnects at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Current balances will be subject to disconnect on bills with a due date on or after Nov. 4.
“We realized that it would be hard for customers to catch up if we went on any longer with not disconnecting,” BGMU Customer Relations and Communications Manager Christy Twyman said. “We felt like it would be a disservice if this period went on any longer.”
In order to assist customers who may be struggling due to the ongoing pandemic, BGMU is automatically setting up pay arrangements for past due balances.
Residential customers are not required to call the office to request an arrangement. Customers with a past due balance should watch the mail for a letter from BGMU explaining pay arrangements.
“We want to be as helpful as possible during what are still hard times,” Twyman said. “We realize that this may be difficult for some people so we want to do everything we can for our customers.”
Customers with past due amounts will be billed in monthly installments based on the amount due.
Customers are welcome to pay the balance in full if an extension is not needed. If customers need more time to spread out payments, they can call the office at 270-782-1200 to discuss payment options.
A news release said BGMU and the Tennessee Valley Authority established a Community Care Fund at the Bowling Green-Warren County Welfare Center, and customers are encouraged to call 270-843-5340 for financial assistance.
