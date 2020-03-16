Local utilities are taking steps to relieve at least one worry from those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Bowling Green Municipal Utilities said Monday it is discontinuing utility disconnections for nonpayment until April 1.
Warren Water and Atmos Energy also announced that they are suspending disconnections for nonpayment.
“This is a temporary measure and customers are still responsible for paying their water bill,” a Warren Water news release said.
In a news release, Atmos spokesperson Kay Coomes said the company is temporarily suspending natural gas disconnections.
"Atmos Energy understands the coronavirus outbreak may cause some of our valued customers to experience financial difficulty, whether because of illness, quarantine or a disruption at work," the news release said.
The Atmos news release said the company's customer service team can be reached at 888-286-6700.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, BGMU also said it is closing its lobby at its downtown headquarters.
“As we navigate these uncertain times, we want to assure you that we will provide reliable electric, water, and wastewater services to our customers,” a BGMU news release said.
“BGMU has chosen to suspend disconnections for nonpayment of bills until April 1. It is important to understand that failure to pay does not eliminate your bill. Even though your service will not be disconnected for nonpayment, you will be responsible for paying the bill in full after April 1. We hope that in some small way, this eases some stress related to this national pandemic,” said the release, which also outlined ways to connect with BGMU.
“From our website, you can pay your bill, access account information, and request new service. If you have trouble accessing your account, please call us at 270-782-1200. We’d be glad to help you sign in.”
The mobile app is called SmartHub. Download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Marketplace. Choose BGMU as your provider, and sign in to your account. The app allows customers to pay bills, view usage and see billing and payment history.
Customers can use BGMU’s automated phone system to get their balance and due date. They can also make a payment using a credit card or bank account. The phone number is 877-853-6836.
A 24/7 drop box is on the outside of the building right past the drive-thru. The drive-thru will also be open during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Warren Rural Electric Cooperative Corp. announced it also will temporarily suspend service disconnections for non-payment or low prepay funds.
"We understand the importance of electrical service, particularly during this pandemic, and this is one way to support our members," WRECC spokeswoman Kim Phelps said in the release.
Warren RECC also said visitors to its facilities will be asked to reschedule appointments and will not be allowed inside buildings unless in cases of emergency. Bill payments during this time must be made online, by phone, at drive-thru windows or by mail.
"It is an undeniable, and may I say a fundamental quality of man, that when faced with extinction, every alternative is preferable." The human race can survive this if it understands that money is a construct. Currently that construct is limiting vital resources across the planet, such as medical devices, food, health care, etc. If money was forgotten about until this issue is over, then all countries could pool their resources and direct them to anyone that needs help. After its over, simply forgive the costs, dissolve it. Money is a human creation.
