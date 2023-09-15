A gun recovered by police investigating one crime may be found to have been used elsewhere to commit another crime, but without communication and the sharing of resources between law enforcement agencies, that link might not emerge.
The Louisville Division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives aimed this week to bridge those gaps in information, partnering with the Bowling Green Police Department on Wednesday to host a training seminar at BGPD for state and local police officers and prosecutors.
The summit covered topics that included trends in crimes involving firearms and strategies for strengthening investigations of gun crimes.
“What we want to do is encourage our state and local partners to work with the ATF and the local U.S. Attorney’s Office to seek federal prosecution when it makes sense,” said Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Louisville Division. “Also, we are taking time to listen to state and local investigators here, talking about the issues and challenges they see and help to connect them with other local agencies in the area. At the end of the day, the point is to understand how to use all the intelligence related to crime guns, what federal resources are available and identify some ways that we can work together.”
Wednesday’s training involved discussing ATF intelligence resources available to law enforcement with respect to tracing firearms.
The meeting was part of a series of training sessions the ATF’s Louisville Division is hosting with local police departments across Kentucky and West Virginia.
A National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Mobile Unit was on hand at BGPD headquarters yesterday, with ATF analysts demonstrating the tools it uses to trace the origin of guns used in violent crimes.
Local law enforcement were also invited to bring firearms they have confiscated during criminal investigation to test-fire them at the NIBIN Mobile Unit.
Images of each fired round are loaded into the NIBIN database.
Spent rounds feature striations, or markings, on their surface created by the grooves inside the barrel of a gun.
NIBIN can be used to collect and compare digital scans of guns and cartridge casings found at crime scenes across the country.
Comparison of newly submitted images to existing images can allow law enforcement to identify potential links between firearm-related crimes in separate jurisdictions.
In the 2020 fiscal year, 490,800 guns used in crimes were traced back to their origins by the ATFs National Tracing Center, and 116,233 investigative leads were generated by 242 NIBIN locations throughout the U.S., according to information from the ATF.
BGPD Chief Michael Delaney said the training offers a valuable opportunity for officers across several agencies to build relationships and gain access to resources to aid in firearm investigations.
“We want all our local, state and federal partners to be on the same page and have the same understanding of how we can reduce gun violence in our communities,” Delaney said. “Being a good partner with federal agents and getting this training really helps us bring closure to victims of gun violence and their families ... we’ve noticed with great communication, you’re able to solve cases faster because you have the resources of other agencies and you know somebody by name that you can call and you know they’ve been through training like this.”