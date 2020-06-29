Bowling Green Police Department Chief Doug Hawkins announced Monday his intent to retire as the city's police chief.
Hawkins, who joined the BGPD in 1990 and became the agency's chief in 2006, said in a statement that his retirement will take effect Aug. 1.
"I end my career as I began my career - hoping my service has made a positive difference in the individual lives of those I've served and interacted with, in my agency that I am so proud of, and in my community that I have tried to make a little better every day throughout my career," Hawkins said in a two-page statement posted Monday morning on the BGPD's Facebook page.
Hawkins turns 57 later this year, and the city enforces a mandatory retirement age of 57 for its employees.
Hawkins declined to comment further on his retirement at this time beyond the statement posted on social media.
Born and raised in Louisville, Hawkins came to Bowling Green in 1982 to attend Western Kentucky University.
He joined the BGPD at a time when then-Chief Gary Raymer began placing an emphasis on community policing and building public trust in the agency among community members.
Hawkins rose steadily in the ranks during his career, being promoted to captain in 2000, assistant chief in 2004 and deputy chief two years later.
A month after Hawkins was promoted to deputy chief, then-Chief Bill Waltrip announced his retirement, and Hawkins was named his successor in October 2006.
Hawkins credited his two predecessors for providing him with opportunities to grow professionally.
"I learned much about leadership from Chief Raymer as I watched him lead our agency through some important and transformational moments in our agency's history throughout the first half of my career," Hawkins said. "The breadth of experience provided to me by Chief Waltrip has served me well during my tenure as chief of police."
Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, a one-time colleague of Hawkins' at the BGPD, said that the retiring chief's efforts at recruiting new officers leaves the BGPD well-positioned for the future.
"I've appreciated Doug's leadership over the last 14 years," Wilkerson said. "He's been a pretty steady hand at the helm in helping us continue to advance policing in our community."
The mayor also lauded Hawkins for his support in developing the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy, which was dedicated earlier this month and will allow new BGPD officers to train locally.
At the dedication ceremony for the academy, Hawkins said its establishment marks a seminal moment in the agency's history that would improve the organization.
"I think (his efforts) have given us the best police department in the state and to end his career with bringing the police academy to the community will help advance that cause," Wilkerson said.
In his statement, Hawkins said the decision to retire has been "bittersweet," but he was grateful for the support of his fellow officers.
"As a soon-to-be private citizen, it is confidence-inspiring to know what talented and capable leaders are remaining in our organization and ready to lead our agency forward," Hawkins said.
