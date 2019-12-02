The Bowling Green Police Department is coming together for one of its own in need.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowling Green Police Station’s Chief Wayne Constant Community Room at 911 Kentucky St., the public is invited to join the BGPD in showing support for Officer Ed Pulley at a chili luncheon.
While the lunch is free, the department will be accepting donations.
Pulley was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in October.
BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said Pulley has undergone surgery and the next stages of Pulley’s treatment are still being planned.
Donations raised at the luncheon will go toward travel expenses for Pulley during the time he receives treatment.
“It is open to anyone that wants to come,” Ward said. “He is going to be incurring a lot of travel expenses because he is going to have to travel a lot for his procedures. We are trying to help with those. Travel is going to be a tremendous out-of-pocket expense.”
Pulley joined the BGPD in July 2010, and Ward said he has been an exceptional officer since then.
“He’s a really good officer and just a really good guy,” Ward said. “He typically works third shift.”
Pulley also has been the recipient for the award the department gives to the officer who makes the most DUI arrests in a year.
Pulley has been the recipient from 2012 to 2018.
Ward said Pulley is in good spirits following the diagnosis.
“He’s very positive right now,” Ward said.
For more information about the event and any future updates, visit face book.com/bgkypolice.
– Follow Daily News reporter Will Whaley on Twitter @Will_Whaley_ or visit bgdailynews.com.
