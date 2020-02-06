The Bowling Green Police Department will be able to establish a local law enforcement academy following approval Thursday from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
Beginning in June, BGPD recruits will attend the Bowling Green Law Enforcement Academy instead of the state's Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy in Richmond, according to a news release issued Thursday by BGPD spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward.
"The establishment of the (academy) represents a significant, historic event and turning point for our agency ... ," the news release said. "This academy will allow new officers to enter into field training with a more comprehensive understanding of our agency, our community, our culture and our expectations."
The idea of a local training academy gained momentum late last summer, when it was discussed by city officials during a city retreat. At the time, BGPD Chief Doug Hawkins said he believed the local academy would reduce the time it takes a new hire to hit the streets – from nearly a year to between six to eight months.
Bowling Green will become the third city in Kentucky, along with Louisville and Lexington, to have its own training academy.
The BGPD already has many of the components in place for its own training academy, including certified instructors, an outdoor firing range and classroom space at the BGPD headquarters.
"Over the last year, the department worked diligently in preparing our application to KLEC, developing the curriculum and preparing our facilities and presentation to the KLEC board," the BGPD news release said.
