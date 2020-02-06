Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... .AN UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCE WILL PUSH TOWARDS THE OHIO VALLEY TONIGHT, BRINGING SNOW ACROSS THE AREA. HEAVIER SNOW RATES OVERNIGHT MAY LEAD TO SOME NEGATIVE TRAVEL IMPACTS FOR THE FRIDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO INCHES. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE, MAINLY IN THE BLUEGRASS REGION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&