A driver who stopped at a gas station in Tennessee on the way to work learned that her car was carrying a guest: a woman who had climbed into her trunk when the car was parked in Bowling Green.
The vehicle owner stopped at a gas station in Millersville, Tenn., on Tuesday morning when she discovered the woman in her trunk, according to the Millersville Police Department.
When the vehicle owner called local police, the woman in the trunk got out and ran away.
Police were given a description of the woman, and she was found later that morning in Millersville, according to police there, who went on to learn that the woman claimed to have been placed in the trunk unconscious in Kentucky.
Millersville police turned the case over the the Bowling Green Police Department after learning that the vehicle owner had spent the night there before traveling to Tennessee.
Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman, said detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from a Bowling Green residence that shows the woman getting into the vehicle under her own power.
The woman was taken to a Tennessee hospital for observation, but Ward said no injuries were reported and no criminal charges will be filed.
"The woman driving the vehicle and the woman in the trunk did not know each other," Ward said.
