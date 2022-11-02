A shooting on Cumberland Trace set off a winding investigation that led to the arrest Tuesday night of a Bowling Green man who was found in the bathroom of a nearby restaurant after reportedly crashing a stolen vehicle.
According to court records, the Bowling Green Police Department was called shortly after 7 p.m. to El Mazatlan, 300 Cumberland Trace Road, regarding reports of a shooting.
As police investigated that call, dispatch received a call regarding a suspicious male acting erratically in the parking lot of Days Inn, 181 Cumberland Trace Road.
Hotel staff told city police they heard shooting in the parking lot area and directed officers to a handgun found own the lot.
Police then reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel that showed a silver Ford Explorer leaving a parking space and hitting several objects in the parking lot before driving away, court records show.
City police learned that the driver, identified as Faisl Alzharani, had checked into Days Inn earlier Tuesday, and when police checked the unoccupied room, they reported seeing drug paraphernalia and detecting the odor of marijuana.
BGPD were then notified that a Ford Explorer had been involved in a crash at Scottsville Road and Bryant Way.
Officers went to the scene of the crash, where witnesses said the driver had run toward Longhorn Steakhouse. Two BGPD officers went into Longhorn where an employee described a man who “had on bloody clothes, ran into the bathroom and is in a stall trying to flush items,” an arrest report said.
Police found the man, later identified as Alzharani, in the bathroom.
“The male was given multiple verbal commands to exit the stall and to let us see his hands and the male refused to comply and continued to flush the toilet,” an arrest citation said.
An officer pushed the stall door open, saw cash on the floor and in the toilet and pulled Alzharani out and detained him.
A handgun was also found concealed in the toilet paper dispenser of the stall where Alzharani was found, records show.
Police found “large amounts of cash” in Alzharani’s pockets and he failed multiple field sobriety tests after being suspected of impairment, according to his arrest citation.
City police obtained a search warrant for the Days Inn room where he had been staying and found suspected fentanyl-laced pills and suspected methamphetamine.
“It was later determined that the vehicle Faisl had been operating at the time of the collision was stolen during the shooting assault,” an arrest citation said. “Video surveillance from the scene of the shooting showed Faisl entering the victim’s vehicle and driving away in it. The firearm that Faisl concealed in the bathroom was stolen as well.”
Two arrest citations filed during the investigation do not identify the gunshot victim or list their condition.
Alzharani, 25, of Bowling Green, declined to give a statement to police and was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of theft by unlawful taking (auto), receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), driving on a license suspended for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Court records indicate that Alzharani was arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court and had his bond set at $25,000 cash.